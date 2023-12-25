Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock Showcases 10.22% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a 5.54% increase in the past week, with a 14.61% gain in the past month, and a 17.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.22% for CSTM’s stock, with a 20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 19.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSTM is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSTM is 125.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On December 24, 2023, CSTM’s average trading volume was 832.98K shares.

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s stock price has soared by 1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 19.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Constellium announced lower-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company continues to endure demand headwinds, with particular weakness in Europe.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSTM Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.27. In addition, Constellium SE saw 69.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 18.09, with 2.96 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Constellium SE (CSTM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.