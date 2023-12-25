Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNSL is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
The average price predicted by analysts for CNSL is $4.33, which is -$0.16 below the current price. The public float for CNSL is 72.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSL on December 24, 2023 was 672.06K shares.
CNSL) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL)’s stock price has soared by 1.13 in relation to previous closing price of 4.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-11 that Consolidated Communications investor Charles Frischer said on Monday he plans to vote against the broadband services provider’s $3.1 billion take-private deal with an investor consortium, becoming the latest shareholder to oppose the sale.
CNSL’s Market Performance
CNSL’s stock has risen by 1.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.40% and a quarterly rise of 29.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for CNSL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.22% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.
CNSL Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.77% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for CNSL
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +3.59 for the present operating margin
- +28.91 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59. Equity return is now at value -26.05, with -6.34 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 209.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.64. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.