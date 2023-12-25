CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ: CMPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMPO is 15.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.01% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CMPO was 89.12K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CMPO) stock’s latest price update

CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ: CMPO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.26relation to previous closing price of 5.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CMPO’s Market Performance

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) has experienced a 11.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.58% rise in the past month, and a -16.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for CMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.25% for CMPO’s stock, with a -16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMPO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMPO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMPO Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPO rose by +11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, CompoSecure Inc saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPO starting from Bleichroeder LP, who purchase 8,100 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Nov 30. After this action, Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,997,550 shares of CompoSecure Inc, valued at $39,488 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons Timothy Walter, the Chief Financial Officer of CompoSecure Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Fitzsimmons Timothy Walter is holding 413,906 shares at $743,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CompoSecure Inc stands at +4.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.