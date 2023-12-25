Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CMP stock has gone up by 0.80%, with a monthly gain of 3.53% and a quarterly plunge of -2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Compass Minerals International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.19% for CMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) Right Now?

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CMP is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMP is $37.83, which is $11.46 above the current market price. The public float for CMP is 40.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CMP on December 24, 2023 was 390.65K shares.

CMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) has decreased by -0.26 when compared to last closing price of 26.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that While your typical financial advisor will likely direct you to focus on established blue chips to boost your holdings, few other compelling options exist other than powerful small-cap stocks. To be 100% clear, entities that offer significant upside reward potential usually carry significant risks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMP Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.13. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc saw -35.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Standen James D., who purchase 3,503 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 21. After this action, Standen James D. now owns 30,000 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc, valued at $94,056 using the latest closing price.

Standen James D., the Chief Commercial Officer of Compass Minerals International Inc, sale 7,644 shares at $46.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Standen James D. is holding 26,497 shares at $352,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.16. Equity return is now at value 3.83, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP), the company’s capital structure generated 168.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.69. Total debt to assets is 47.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.