Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for CBU is 52.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBU on December 24, 2023 was 323.88K shares.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU)’s stock price has plunge by 0.72relation to previous closing price of 52.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-21 that SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

CBU’s Market Performance

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) has experienced a 2.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.24% rise in the past month, and a 26.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for CBU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.47% for CBU stock, with a simple moving average of 11.74% for the last 200 days.

CBU Trading at 19.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBU rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.91. In addition, Community Bank System, Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBU starting from LEVY JEFFREY M, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $38.60 back on Oct 27. After this action, LEVY JEFFREY M now owns 5,924 shares of Community Bank System, Inc., valued at $50,186 using the latest closing price.

ACE BRIAN R, the Director of Community Bank System, Inc., purchase 2,410 shares at $41.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that ACE BRIAN R is holding 65,421 shares at $99,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBU

Equity return is now at value 9.96, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.