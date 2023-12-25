Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ: COLM) has dropped by -2.20 compared to previous close of 81.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Columbia Sportswear (COLM) has been navigating a tough economic landscape. However, strength in the direct-to-consumer business and brand-enhancement endeavors bode well.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ: COLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ: COLM) is above average at 17.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.

The public float for COLM is 34.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COLM on December 24, 2023 was 429.32K shares.

COLM’s Market Performance

COLM’s stock has seen a -1.62% decrease for the week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month and a 14.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Columbia Sportswear Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for COLM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

COLM Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLM fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.15. In addition, Columbia Sportswear Co. saw -8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLM starting from Nelson Ronald E., who sale 7,394 shares at the price of $76.32 back on May 16. After this action, Nelson Ronald E. now owns 16,857 shares of Columbia Sportswear Co., valued at $564,310 using the latest closing price.

SIMMONS SABRINA, the Director of Columbia Sportswear Co., sale 982 shares at $82.52 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SIMMONS SABRINA is holding 4,913 shares at $81,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+49.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Sportswear Co. stands at +8.99. The total capital return value is set at 16.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.68. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.38. Total debt to assets is 12.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.