Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CGNT is 65.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNT was 306.20K shares.

CGNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Dean Ridlon – Head of IR Elad Sharon – CEO David Abadi – CFO Conference Call Participants Mike Cikos – Needham Peter Levine – Evercore ISI Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

CGNT’s Market Performance

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has seen a -4.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 43.76% gain in the past month and a 29.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for CGNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.94% for CGNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at 29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +40.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd saw 103.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.04 for the present operating margin

+56.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd stands at -36.57. The total capital return value is set at -27.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.04. Equity return is now at value -19.97, with -8.41 for asset returns.

Based on Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.