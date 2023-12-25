Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 589.95. However, the company has seen a 6.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-22 that David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: Cintas, Chemed and CrowdStrike.

Is It Worth Investing in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is above average at 43.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is $614.13, which is $18.89 above the current market price. The public float for CTAS is 86.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTAS on December 24, 2023 was 399.59K shares.

CTAS’s Market Performance

CTAS stock saw an increase of 6.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.29% and a quarterly increase of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Cintas Corporation (CTAS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for CTAS’s stock, with a 20.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $590 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTAS Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $560.74. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from Barstad Melanie W., who sale 1,968 shares at the price of $514.17 back on Oct 13. After this action, Barstad Melanie W. now owns 6,250 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $1,011,887 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Michael Lawrence, the Executive Vice President & CAO of Cintas Corporation, sale 5,050 shares at $498.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Thompson Michael Lawrence is holding 27,326 shares at $2,516,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.45 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at +15.23. The total capital return value is set at 28.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.64. Equity return is now at value 38.45, with 16.56 for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.85. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.