Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) is 9.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CINF is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) is $119.00, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for CINF is 153.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On December 24, 2023, CINF’s average trading volume was 694.90K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 101.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

CINF’s Market Performance

CINF’s stock has fallen by -0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly drop of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Cincinnati Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for CINF stock, with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

CINF Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.70. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corp. saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Debbink Dirk J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $102.98 back on Dec 05. After this action, Debbink Dirk J now owns 51,542 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp., valued at $205,960 using the latest closing price.

Debbink Dirk J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $98.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Debbink Dirk J is holding 49,542 shares at $98,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corp. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 16.68, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.