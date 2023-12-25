Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHMI is 1.50.

The average price recommended by analysts for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is $5.50, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for CHMI is 26.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On December 24, 2023, CHMI’s average trading volume was 301.23K shares.

CHMI) stock’s latest price update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.97relation to previous closing price of 4.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that U.S. equity markets continued their November rally into the Thanksgiving week, while benchmark interest rates held steady around two-month lows as investors weighed easing geopolitical tensions alongside mixed economic data. Gaining for a fourth straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 1.0% this week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.9%. Following a nearly 5% surge in the prior week, real estate equities also finished modestly higher this week. The Equity REIT Index advanced another 0.8%, but Mortgage REITs slipped 0.2%.

CHMI’s Market Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.20% gain in the past month and a 3.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CHMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for CHMI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.16% for the last 200 days.

CHMI Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw -28.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lown Jeffrey B, who purchase 8,621 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Nov 10. After this action, Lown Jeffrey B now owns 30,128 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $29,949 using the latest closing price.

Lown Jeffrey B, the President of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Lown Jeffrey B is holding 21,507 shares at $28,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

The total capital return value is set at 3.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value -13.51, with -2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), the company’s capital structure generated 389.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.58. Total debt to assets is 72.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.27 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.