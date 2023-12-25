Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 150.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that In an era dominated by digital transformation, the interest in cybersecurity stocks has never been more pronounced. As both people and businesses increasingly rely on advanced technologies, the threat of cyberattacks becomes a growing concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is $146.75, which is -$5.5 below the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on December 24, 2023 was 847.51K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP stock saw an increase of 4.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.15% and a quarterly increase of 11.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for CHKP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

CHKP Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.16. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 30.22, with 15.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.