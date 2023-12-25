Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) is $7.96, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for CGAU is 215.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGAU on December 24, 2023 was 282.02K shares.

CGAU stock's latest price update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU)’s stock price has plunge by 0.83relation to previous closing price of 6.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Investors interested in stocks from the Mining – Gold sector have probably already heard of Iamgold (IAG) and Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

CGAU’s Market Performance

CGAU’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.12% and a quarterly rise of 17.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Centerra Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for CGAU’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGAU Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGAU rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Centerra Gold Inc. saw 17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGAU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.82 for the present operating margin

+13.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerra Gold Inc. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.97. Equity return is now at value -9.94, with -7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.