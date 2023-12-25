Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLDX is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is $63.29, which is $23.81 above the current market price. The public float for CLDX is 53.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.00% of that float. On December 24, 2023, CLDX’s average trading volume was 768.45K shares.

CLDX stock's latest price update

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 37.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28th at 5:05 pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

CLDX’s Market Performance

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has experienced a 6.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.27% rise in the past month, and a 52.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for CLDX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.07% for CLDX’s stock, with a 23.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLDX Trading at 37.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +37.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4543.74 for the present operating margin

+40.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4765.59. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 425.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.