Celanese Corp (CE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has jumped by 0.72 compared to previous close of 154.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Celanese (CE) gains on its investments in organic projects, strategic acquisitions and productivity measures.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celanese Corp (CE) is $138.97, which is -$16.47 below the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on December 24, 2023 was 866.95K shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE’s stock has seen a 2.26% increase for the week, with a 18.02% rise in the past month and a 25.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Celanese Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.53% for CE’s stock, with a 31.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $135 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at 20.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.35. In addition, Celanese Corp saw 52.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corp, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 35.54, with 8.67 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celanese Corp (CE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.