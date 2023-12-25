Cbiz Inc’s (CBZ) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CBZ stock has gone up by 2.20%, with a monthly gain of 7.81% and a quarterly surge of 20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Cbiz Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for CBZ’s stock, with a 17.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) Right Now?

Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CBZ is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBZ is $60.00, which is -$2.65 below the current market price. The public float for CBZ is 47.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for CBZ on December 24, 2023 was 215.21K shares.

CBZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 62.07, but the company has seen a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of CBZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBZ stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CBZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBZ in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $63 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBZ Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBZ rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.59. In addition, Cbiz Inc saw 33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBZ starting from GROVE WARE H, who sale 100 shares at the price of $58.10 back on Nov 24. After this action, GROVE WARE H now owns 267,575 shares of Cbiz Inc, valued at $5,810 using the latest closing price.

GROVE WARE H, the C.F.O. of Cbiz Inc, sale 6,849 shares at $57.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that GROVE WARE H is holding 267,675 shares at $397,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+15.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cbiz Inc stands at +7.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 15.42, with 6.15 for asset returns.

Based on Cbiz Inc (CBZ), the company’s capital structure generated 66.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.94. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cbiz Inc (CBZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.