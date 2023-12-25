Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TAST stock has gone up by 1.79%, with a monthly decline of -2.11% and a quarterly surge of 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for TAST stock, with a simple moving average of 35.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAST is 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TAST is $10.13, which is $2.71 above the current price. The public float for TAST is 36.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on December 24, 2023 was 665.59K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 7.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that We have crafted a tree with the most flourishing stocks of 2023 and the ones that are poised to soar in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 444.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Hull Anthony E, who sale 2,472 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hull Anthony E now owns 635,888 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,260 using the latest closing price.

Miles Gretta, the VP, Controller, Asst Treasurer of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 3,140 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Miles Gretta is holding 100,000 shares at $23,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.