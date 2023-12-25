Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 70.55. However, the company has experienced a 7.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Here is how Carpenter Technology (CRS) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) is above average at 33.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) is $86.00, which is $14.53 above the current market price. The public float for CRS is 48.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRS on December 24, 2023 was 534.91K shares.

CRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) has seen a 7.41% increase in the past week, with a 5.15% rise in the past month, and a 2.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for CRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for CRS’s stock, with a 24.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $73 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRS Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.13. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corp. saw 93.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from MCLANE CHARLES DOUGLAS JR, who sale 3,791 shares at the price of $66.42 back on Nov 07. After this action, MCLANE CHARLES DOUGLAS JR now owns 6,459 shares of Carpenter Technology Corp., valued at $251,798 using the latest closing price.

KAROL STEVEN E, the Director of Carpenter Technology Corp., sale 1,227 shares at $69.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that KAROL STEVEN E is holding 180,000 shares at $84,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.92 for the present operating margin

+13.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corp. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.82. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.