Cadeler AS ADR (CDLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cadeler AS ADR (NYSE: CDLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.46x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CDLR was 371.96K shares.

CDLR stock's latest price update

Cadeler AS ADR (NYSE: CDLR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.89 in relation to its previous close of 17.63.

CDLR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for CDLR’s stock, with a 3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDLR Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLR rose by +3.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cadeler AS ADR saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.70 for the present operating margin

+52.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadeler AS ADR stands at +33.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 11.04, with 8.88 for asset returns.

Based on Cadeler AS ADR (CDLR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.58. Total debt to assets is 17.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadeler AS ADR (CDLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.