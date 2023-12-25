Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, BRKL stock has gone up by 0.18%, with a monthly gain of 17.22% and a quarterly surge of 22.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.94% for BRKL’s stock, with a 15.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is 11.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRKL is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) is $10.90, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for BRKL is 86.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On December 24, 2023, BRKL’s average trading volume was 458.47K shares.

BRKL) stock’s latest price update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has soared by 0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 10.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that A huge rally in the regional banks last week pushed all these stocks higher, but they are not all worthy of the move.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for BRKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRKL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $10.75 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRKL Trading at 16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from HACKETT JOHN A, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $9.13 back on Nov 07. After this action, HACKETT JOHN A now owns 37,998 shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., valued at $31,955 using the latest closing price.

Hill Willard I JR, the Director of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Hill Willard I JR is holding 23,631 shares at $17,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 7.71, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.