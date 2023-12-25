Brink’s Co. (BCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brink’s Co. (NYSE: BCO) is above average at 30.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brink’s Co. (BCO) is $94.00, which is $9.02 above the current market price. The public float for BCO is 43.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCO on December 24, 2023 was 262.82K shares.

BCO) stock’s latest price update

Brink’s Co. (NYSE: BCO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.16relation to previous closing price of 88.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Brink’s (BCO) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

BCO’s Market Performance

BCO’s stock has risen by 1.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.11% and a quarterly rise of 20.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Brink’s Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for BCO’s stock, with a 24.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $92 based on the research report published on March 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCO Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCO rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.13. In addition, Brink’s Co. saw 63.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCO starting from Parker Arthelbert Louis, who sale 1,650 shares at the price of $74.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, Parker Arthelbert Louis now owns 3,036 shares of Brink’s Co., valued at $122,100 using the latest closing price.

Bossart Dominik, the EVP of Brink’s Co., sale 15,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Bossart Dominik is holding 35,291 shares at $1,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brink’s Co. stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 42.04, with 2.29 for asset returns.

Based on Brink’s Co. (BCO), the company’s capital structure generated 833.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.29. Total debt to assets is 58.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 787.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brink’s Co. (BCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.