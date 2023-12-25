BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE: BSIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSIG is 41.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BSIG was 190.33K shares.

BSIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE: BSIG) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 18.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BSIG’s Market Performance

BSIG’s stock has fallen by -3.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.20% and a quarterly drop of -4.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for BSIG’s stock, with a -7.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSIG Trading at 7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.63. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.18 for the present operating margin

+95.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc stands at +23.86. The total capital return value is set at 44.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.17. Equity return is now at value 21.81, with 14.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.