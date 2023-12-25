Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) is $5.67, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for BHR is 52.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BHR on December 24, 2023 was 326.64K shares.

BHR) stock’s latest price update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: BHR)'s stock price has soared by 5.14 in relation to previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BHR’s Market Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has experienced a 11.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.47% rise in the past month, and a -0.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for BHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.70% for BHR’s stock, with a -18.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BHR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BHR Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +24.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHR rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHR starting from Vaziri Abteen, who sale 1,321 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Oct 16. After this action, Vaziri Abteen now owns 0 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $3,712 using the latest closing price.

Stockton Richard J, the CEO and President of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, purchase 720 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Stockton Richard J is holding 8,150 shares at $8,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+17.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.31. Equity return is now at value -1.42, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 58.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.