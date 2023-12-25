Blue Bird Corp’s (BLBD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) has gone up by 4.14% for the week, with a 43.84% rise in the past month and a 32.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.92% for BLBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.51% for BLBD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) Right Now?

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) is $29.80, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for BLBD is 25.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLBD on December 24, 2023 was 395.63K shares.

BLBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has jumped by 1.21 compared to previous close of 25.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Benfield – Head of Invest Relations Phil Horlock – Chief Executive Officer Razvan Radulescu – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum Mike Shlisky – D.A. Davidson Craig Irwin – ROTH MKM Operator Hello, everyone.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLBD Trading at 29.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +40.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Blue Bird Corp saw 142.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from ASP BB Holdings LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Dec 19. After this action, ASP BB Holdings LLC now owns 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird Corp, valued at $62,750,000 using the latest closing price.

Horlock Phil, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Bird Corp, sale 30,000 shares at $25.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Horlock Phil is holding 539,812 shares at $779,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+12.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corp stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.21. Equity return is now at value 115.09, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Bird Corp (BLBD), the company’s capital structure generated 342.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.42. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.