Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) has seen a 2.34% increase in the past week, with a -5.14% drop in the past month, and a -5.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for BSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for BSM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is above average at 8.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) is $19.00, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for BSM is 147.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSM on December 24, 2023 was 527.41K shares.

BSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 16.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that The headline numbers for Black Stone Minerals (BSM) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

BSM Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSM starting from Carter Thomas L Jr, who purchase 2,075 shares at the price of $16.20 back on Dec 08. After this action, Carter Thomas L Jr now owns 2,792,443 shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P., valued at $33,617 using the latest closing price.

Carter Thomas L Jr, the CEO, President, and Chairman of Black Stone Minerals, L.P., purchase 29,000 shares at $15.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Carter Thomas L Jr is holding 2,790,368 shares at $463,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+76.91 for the present operating margin

+83.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. stands at +60.75. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.17. Equity return is now at value 48.00, with 34.80 for asset returns.

Based on Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.