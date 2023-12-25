Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Stock Records 1.02% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has seen a -0.55% decrease in the past week, with a 6.11% gain in the past month, and a 1.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for BKH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for BKH’s stock, with a -5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) is above average at 14.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Hills Corporation (BKH) is $58.17, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for BKH is 67.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKH on December 24, 2023 was 568.54K shares.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 53.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend stocks have always been and will be, among the most compelling choices for investors seeking stable and enduring returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BKH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKH Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKH fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.70. In addition, Black Hills Corporation saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKH starting from Kinzley Richard, who sale 10,033 shares at the price of $65.49 back on May 08. After this action, Kinzley Richard now owns 36,576 shares of Black Hills Corporation, valued at $657,061 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Hills Corporation stands at +10.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.42, with 2.65 for asset returns.

Based on Black Hills Corporation (BKH), the company’s capital structure generated 155.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.92. Total debt to assets is 48.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.