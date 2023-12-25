Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.49relation to previous closing price of 29.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that When you hear the term “growth stocks,” you probably think of high-growth yet unprofitable companies diluting shareholders through secondary offerings just to fund more losses. But that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Is It Worth Investing in Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) Right Now?

Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) by analysts is $33314.86, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for CIB is 112.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CIB was 233.38K shares.

CIB’s Market Performance

CIB’s stock has seen a 5.50% increase for the week, with a 9.25% rise in the past month and a 12.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Bancolombia S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for CIB stock, with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CIB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CIB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28.60 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIB Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIB rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.56. In addition, Bancolombia S.A. ADR saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bancolombia S.A. ADR stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 16.26, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.01. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.