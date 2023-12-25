Ballys Corporation (BALY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.09.

The public float for BALY is 39.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALY on December 24, 2023 was 688.59K shares.

Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 14.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it will move up the release of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 to occur prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

BALY’s Market Performance

BALY’s stock has fallen by -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.92% and a quarterly rise of 0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Ballys Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.85% for BALY’s stock, with a -1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BALY Trading at 31.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from ROLLINS JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, ROLLINS JEFFREY W now owns 87,175 shares of Ballys Corporation, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

PATEL JAYMIN B, the Director of Ballys Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that PATEL JAYMIN B is holding 33,624 shares at $88,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Equity return is now at value -39.89, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ballys Corporation (BALY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.