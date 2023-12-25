Azenta Inc (AZTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 64.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that In a somewhat quiet earnings lineup this week, several stocks stand out after posting strong quarterly results on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Azenta Inc (AZTA) by analysts is $58.50, which is -$5.99 below the current market price. The public float for AZTA is 54.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.85% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AZTA was 606.63K shares.

AZTA’s Market Performance

AZTA stock saw an increase of 4.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.45% and a quarterly increase of 32.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Azenta Inc (AZTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.74% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of 33.31% for the last 200 days.

AZTA Trading at 19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.65. In addition, Azenta Inc saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from Gray David C, who sale 10,877 shares at the price of $56.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gray David C now owns 77,042 shares of Azenta Inc, valued at $609,438 using the latest closing price.

Gray David C, the Chief Strategy & New Business of Azenta Inc, sale 4,311 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gray David C is holding 87,919 shares at $246,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.36 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at -2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.43. Equity return is now at value -0.44, with -0.39 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.76. Total debt to assets is 2.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azenta Inc (AZTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.