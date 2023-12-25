Axos Financial Inc. (AX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AX is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AX is $56.17, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for AX is 52.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AX on December 24, 2023 was 926.64K shares.

AX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has jumped by 0.70 compared to previous close of 54.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Shares of Axos Financial have risen by 30.4%, despite no new financial data being released, indicating speculative thinking. The addition of Sara Wardell-Smith, former head of North American commercial business at Visa, to the board suggests exploration of new opportunities. Axos Financial’s acquisition of two loan portfolios from the FDIC at a discount of $463.7 million presents attractive potential for the company.

AX’s Market Performance

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has seen a 3.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.62% gain in the past month and a 45.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for AX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.81% for AX’s stock, with a 36.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AX Trading at 33.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +42.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.34. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw 43.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Micheletti Andrew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $53.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Micheletti Andrew J now owns 508,083 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $269,800 using the latest closing price.

Ratinoff Edward James, the Director of Axos Financial Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $48.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Ratinoff Edward James is holding 46,209 shares at $146,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +24.04. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return is now at value 18.02, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.22. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.