Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXON is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXON is $249.27, which is -$9.76 below the current price. The public float for AXON is 70.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXON on December 24, 2023 was 452.26K shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 256.84, however, the company has experienced a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Axon Enterprise (AXON) benefits from strength across its businesses, acquired assets and investments in manufacturing efficiency.

AXON’s Market Performance

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has experienced a 1.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.18% rise in the past month, and a 34.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for AXON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for AXON’s stock, with a 23.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.63. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc saw 56.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Kunins Jeffrey C, who sale 2,722 shares at the price of $256.95 back on Dec 19. After this action, Kunins Jeffrey C now owns 226,083 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc, valued at $699,410 using the latest closing price.

Isner Joshua, the PRESIDENT of Axon Enterprise Inc, sale 2,562 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Isner Joshua is holding 344,964 shares at $658,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.