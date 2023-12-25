Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) is above average at 8.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) is $66.00, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for AXS is 77.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXS on December 24, 2023 was 514.48K shares.

AXS) stock’s latest price update

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 54.50, however, the company has experienced a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-22 that PEMBROKE, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $AXS #insurance–AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after the close of the financial markets. Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9.

AXS’s Market Performance

AXS’s stock has risen by 0.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly drop of -5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for AXS’s stock, with a -0.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $66 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXS Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.50. In addition, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXS starting from SMITH HENRY B, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $55.50 back on Aug 07. After this action, SMITH HENRY B now owns 49,710 shares of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, valued at $333,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stands at +4.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 2.14 for asset returns.

Based on Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.38. Total debt to assets is 5.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.