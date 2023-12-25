Avnet Inc. (AVT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AVT stock has gone up by 2.48%, with a monthly gain of 6.66% and a quarterly surge of 4.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Avnet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for AVT’s stock, with a 9.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is above average at 5.88x. The 36-month beta value for AVT is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AVT is $50.00, which is -$0.44 below than the current price. The public float for AVT is 89.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume of AVT on December 24, 2023 was 522.23K shares.

AVT) stock’s latest price update

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 49.74. However, the company has experienced a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVT Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.00. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from LAWRENCE JAMES A, who sale 8,190 shares at the price of $47.30 back on Nov 24. After this action, LAWRENCE JAMES A now owns 0 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $387,387 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, the Director of Avnet Inc., sale 6,910 shares at $47.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that LAWRENCE JAMES A is holding 8,190 shares at $329,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.90. The total capital return value is set at 17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.20. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.74 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 69.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.99. Total debt to assets is 26.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Avnet Inc. (AVT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.