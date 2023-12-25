Avient Corp (AVNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVNT is 1.52.

The public float for AVNT is 89.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVNT on December 24, 2023 was 463.64K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AVNT) stock’s latest price update

Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.88 in relation to its previous close of 40.41. However, the company has experienced a 4.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Giuseppe Di Salvo – Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Robert Patterson – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Beggs – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Harrison – Seaport Research Partners Frank Mitsch – Fermium Research Vincent Andrews – Morgan Stanley Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Laurence Alexander – Jefferies Vincent Anderson – Stifel Michael Sison – Wells Fargo Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Avient Corporation’s Webcast to discuss the Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Victor and I’ll be your operator for today.

AVNT’s Market Performance

Avient Corp (AVNT) has experienced a 4.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.31% rise in the past month, and a 15.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for AVNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.98% for AVNT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $37 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVNT Trading at 19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.10. In addition, Avient Corp saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Patterson Robert M, who purchase 24,304 shares at the price of $34.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, Patterson Robert M now owns 610,897 shares of Avient Corp, valued at $839,589 using the latest closing price.

Rathbun Joel R., the SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions of Avient Corp, sale 6,743 shares at $38.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Rathbun Joel R. is holding 5,334 shares at $262,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corp stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 1.55, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corp (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 95.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 36.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avient Corp (AVNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.