Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 202.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) by analysts is $208.50, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for AVY is 79.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AVY was 458.03K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

The stock of Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) has seen a 1.93% increase in the past week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month, and a 8.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for AVY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for AVY’s stock, with a 12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $208 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVY Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.56. In addition, Avery Dennison Corp. saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Walker Ignacio J, who sale 403 shares at the price of $180.33 back on Sep 12. After this action, Walker Ignacio J now owns 11,102 shares of Avery Dennison Corp., valued at $72,673 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JULIA A, the Director of Avery Dennison Corp., sale 5,633 shares at $186.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that STEWART JULIA A is holding 10,329 shares at $1,048,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corp. stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 20.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.95. Equity return is now at value 23.72, with 5.97 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 160.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.59. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.