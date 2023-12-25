Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) has increased by 5.06 when compared to last closing price of 8.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced that updated data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of suprachoroidal (SC) administration using its first VDC product candidate, bel-sar, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma will be presented at the upcomi.

Is It Worth Investing in Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AURA is 0.28.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AURA is 30.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.28% of that float. On December 24, 2023, AURA’s average trading volume was 202.86K shares.

AURA’s Market Performance

The stock of Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) has seen a -3.11% decrease in the past week, with a 9.27% rise in the past month, and a -7.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for AURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for AURA’s stock, with a -12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AURA Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AURA fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Aura Biosciences Inc saw -16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AURA starting from Matrix Capital Management Comp, who purchase 1,560,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Matrix Capital Management Comp now owns 6,922,870 shares of Aura Biosciences Inc, valued at $14,040,000 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David Michael, the Director of Aura Biosciences Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Johnson David Michael is holding 75,000 shares at $146,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AURA

The total capital return value is set at -32.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.10. Equity return is now at value -53.11, with -43.87 for asset returns.

Based on Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 9.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.