Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUGX is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUGX is 33.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUGX on December 24, 2023 was 322.10K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AUGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) has plunged by -2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 5.84, but the company has seen a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Augmedix dropped in price by 20%+ after announcing a 5.5 million share offering of common stock that was later upsized to 6.25 million shares. Despite concerns of dilution, I rate AUGX a Buy for its revenue growth undergirded by a promising future in the AI marketplace. The Company’s product eliminates data entry tasks for doctors, allowing them to focus on delivering care to patients.

AUGX’s Market Performance

AUGX’s stock has risen by 0.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.49% and a quarterly rise of 17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Augmedix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for AUGX’s stock, with a 36.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUGX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AUGX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AUGX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUGX Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Augmedix Inc saw 266.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Ginocchio Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Nov 22. After this action, Ginocchio Paul now owns 128,000 shares of Augmedix Inc, valued at $48,500 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Augmedix Inc, purchase 750,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 16,404,017 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.32 for the present operating margin

+45.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc stands at -79.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.18. Equity return is now at value -564.45, with -52.01 for asset returns.

Based on Augmedix Inc (AUGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,157.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.05. Total debt to assets is 50.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.