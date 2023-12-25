Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) is 18.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATO is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) is $122.14, which is $7.23 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 148.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ATO’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has soared by 1.02 in relation to previous closing price of 113.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

ATO’s Market Performance

ATO’s stock has risen by 0.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.65% and a quarterly rise of 4.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Atmos Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for ATO’s stock, with a 0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.08. In addition, Atmos Energy Corp. saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from THOMAS RICHARD M, who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $114.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, THOMAS RICHARD M now owns 2,650 shares of Atmos Energy Corp., valued at $199,850 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corp., sale 12,500 shares at $110.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding 199,972 shares at $1,387,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.96 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corp. stands at +20.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.35. Equity return is now at value 8.73, with 3.83 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 30.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.