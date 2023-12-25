Atkore Inc (ATKR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is above average at 9.36x. The 36-month beta value for ATKR is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATKR is $181.20, which is $19.54 above than the current price. The public float for ATKR is 36.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ATKR on December 24, 2023 was 428.72K shares.

ATKR) stock’s latest price update

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.94relation to previous closing price of 158.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Atkore reported FY 23 earnings, initially causing a stock sell-off. CEO Bill Waltz believes this will be the best decade for the company and the electrical industry. Atkore benefits from secular tailwinds such as grid hardening, electrification and reshoring.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR’s stock has risen by 2.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.56% and a quarterly rise of 10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Atkore Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.22% for ATKR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATKR Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.77. In addition, Atkore Inc saw 42.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Waltz William E Jr., who sale 79,600 shares at the price of $150.75 back on Dec 14. After this action, Waltz William E Jr. now owns 126,788 shares of Atkore Inc, valued at $11,999,342 using the latest closing price.

Lamps Mark F., the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of Atkore Inc, sale 5,008 shares at $130.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lamps Mark F. is holding 29,086 shares at $654,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.42 for the present operating margin

+36.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc stands at +19.30. The total capital return value is set at 40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.84. Equity return is now at value 49.97, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore Inc (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.59. Total debt to assets is 30.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Atkore Inc (ATKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.