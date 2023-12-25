Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 3.14, however, the company has experienced a 6.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jonae Barnes – SVP, IR & Corporate Communications Jean-Pierre Sommadossi – Founder, Chairman, CEO & President Janet Hammond – Chief Development Officer Arantxa Horga – Chief Medical Officer Andrea Corcoran – CFO, EVP, Legal & Secretary John Vavricka – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Joseph – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Maxwell Skor – Morgan Stanley Jonathan Miller – Evercore ISI Rosa Chen – Leerink Partners John Boyle – William Blair & Company Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Atea Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AVIR is at 0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AVIR is 73.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AVIR on December 24, 2023 was 412.30K shares.

AVIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has seen a 6.78% increase in the past week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for AVIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for AVIR’s stock, with a -7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVIR Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -34.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.13. Equity return is now at value -21.08, with -20.27 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.