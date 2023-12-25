Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sun Life Financial, Inc.’s (SLF) Stock

The stock of Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has seen a -0.45% decrease in the past week, with a -0.27% drop in the past month, and a 2.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for SLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for SLF stock, with a simple moving average of 3.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Right Now?

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLF is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLF is $73.27, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 583.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SLF on December 24, 2023 was 718.91K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 50.75. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Sun Life (SLF) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

SLF Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.10. In addition, Sun Life Financial, Inc. saw 9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial, Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 11.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 13.57, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.03. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.