Assessing the Risk and Potential of Paragon 28 Inc’s (FNA) Stock

In the past week, FNA stock has gone up by 6.68%, with a monthly gain of 22.76% and a quarterly plunge of -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Paragon 28 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.27% for FNA’s stock, with a -15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNA is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FNA is 46.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On December 24, 2023, FNA’s average trading volume was 418.22K shares.

FNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA) has dropped by -1.66 compared to previous close of 12.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-19 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced that Albert DaCosta, Chairman and CEO and Steve Deitsch, CFO will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time. A live webcast, as well as the archived recording, will be available on the investor relations section of the Company.

FNA Trading at 21.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +20.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNA rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Paragon 28 Inc saw -34.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNA starting from DaCosta Albert, who purchase 30,500 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Nov 10. After this action, DaCosta Albert now owns 5,311,110 shares of Paragon 28 Inc, valued at $259,555 using the latest closing price.

SCHNETTLER THOMAS P, the Director of Paragon 28 Inc, sale 6,900 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that SCHNETTLER THOMAS P is holding 29,129 shares at $127,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.90 for the present operating margin

+74.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paragon 28 Inc stands at -37.12. The total capital return value is set at -17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.05. Equity return is now at value -36.73, with -24.37 for asset returns.

Based on Paragon 28 Inc (FNA), the company’s capital structure generated 31.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09. Total debt to assets is 17.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.