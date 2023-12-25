Assessing the Risk and Potential of Loews Corp.’s (L) Stock

The stock of Loews Corp. (L) has seen a 1.18% increase in the past week, with a 0.44% gain in the past month, and a 6.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for L. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.64% for L stock, with a simple moving average of 11.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) Right Now?

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for L is $52.00, which is -$16.8 below the current market price. The public float for L is 183.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for L on December 24, 2023 was 905.72K shares.

L) stock’s latest price update

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 68.52. However, the company has seen a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-30 that Loews (NYSE:L) has reported a strong recovery in third-quarter revenue and earnings, supported by its insurance business and higher investment income. The conglomerate grew revenue to $3.93 billion for the three months to September 30, 2023, up from $3.46 billion in 3Q 2022.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.22. In addition, Loews Corp. saw 17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from FRIBOURG PAUL J, who sale 715 shares at the price of $70.21 back on Dec 01. After this action, FRIBOURG PAUL J now owns 0 shares of Loews Corp., valued at $50,200 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS WALTER L, the Director of Loews Corp., sale 715 shares at $70.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HARRIS WALTER L is holding 21,200 shares at $50,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corp. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corp. (L), the company’s capital structure generated 120.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loews Corp. (L) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.