Ashland Inc (ASH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 85.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Ashland (ASH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ashland Inc (ASH) by analysts is $90.40, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for ASH is 50.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ASH was 478.90K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

The stock of Ashland Inc (ASH) has seen a 0.16% increase in the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 2.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for ASH stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

ASH Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.03. In addition, Ashland Inc saw -20.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from BONI ERIC N, who sale 843 shares at the price of $82.38 back on Dec 07. After this action, BONI ERIC N now owns 13,072 shares of Ashland Inc, valued at $69,446 using the latest closing price.

WILLIS J KEVIN, the Sr.VP &Chief Financial Officer of Ashland Inc, sale 7,866 shares at $86.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that WILLIS J KEVIN is holding 11,583 shares at $680,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+23.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 3.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.69. Equity return is now at value 5.32, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Inc (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 47.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.01. Total debt to assets is 24.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ashland Inc (ASH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.