ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPRY is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPRY is 41.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRY on December 24, 2023 was 805.59K shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received a surprise Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its epinephrine nasal spray, neffy. The FDA’s concern was that ARS Pharma did not conduct efficacy trials for neffy and relied on PK/PD data, which the FDA found challenging. ARS Pharmaceuticals plans to resubmit its NDA next year, but analysts question if the FDA truly wants to approve the therapy.

SPRY’s Market Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has experienced a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month, and a 43.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for SPRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for SPRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.71% for the last 200 days.

SPRY Trading at 19.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -39.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Fitzpatrick Alexander A, who purchase 46,258 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Sep 29. After this action, Fitzpatrick Alexander A now owns 89,227 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $174,994 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Alexander A, the Chief Legal Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fitzpatrick Alexander A is holding 42,969 shares at $144,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2635.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.72. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -27.38 for asset returns.

Based on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 168.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.