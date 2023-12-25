Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) Stock: A 22.11% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has gone up by 9.76% for the week, with a 34.72% rise in the past month and a 20.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.56% for ARCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.11% for ARCT’s stock, with a 20.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ARCT is 24.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCT on December 24, 2023 was 411.61K shares.

ARCT) stock’s latest price update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.34relation to previous closing price of 31.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that With so many innovative firms skyrocketing this year, astute investors seeking compelling discounts may want to turn their attention to undervalued biotech picks. Just like advancements in the digital ecosystem, society will continue to invest in clinical breakthrough stocks in the hopes of forwarding treatments to vexing conditions and diseases.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $90 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 39.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +32.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.35. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 86.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.72 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 499,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $93,602 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 504,448 shares at $128,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 46.66, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 21.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.