Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by analysts is $138.40, which is $12.13 above the current market price. The public float for ATR is 65.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ATR was 305.71K shares.

ATR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has surged by 0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 125.91, but the company has seen a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

ATR’s Market Performance

ATR’s stock has risen by 0.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.79% and a quarterly rise of 1.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Aptargroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for ATR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.27% for the last 200 days.

ATR Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATR rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.78. In addition, Aptargroup Inc. saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATR starting from Prieur Marc, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $126.24 back on Dec 07. After this action, Prieur Marc now owns 13,828 shares of Aptargroup Inc., valued at $403,968 using the latest closing price.

Kampouri Monnas Giovanna, the Director of Aptargroup Inc., sale 2,387 shares at $128.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Kampouri Monnas Giovanna is holding 11,648 shares at $306,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+28.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptargroup Inc. stands at +7.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.75 for asset returns.

Based on Aptargroup Inc. (ATR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.