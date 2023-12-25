Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is above average at 9.80x. The 36-month beta value for WOR is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WOR is $30.82, which is -$27.61 below than the current price. The public float for WOR is 30.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of WOR on December 24, 2023 was 701.09K shares.

WOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has increased by 0.60 when compared to last closing price of 58.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WOR’s Market Performance

Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) has experienced a 1.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.81% rise in the past month, and a 36.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for WOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.63% for WOR’s stock, with a 43.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WOR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WOR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WOR Trading at 34.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOR rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.85. In addition, Worthington Enterprises Inc. saw 90.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOR starting from ANDERSON KERRII B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $72.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, ANDERSON KERRII B now owns 64,415 shares of Worthington Enterprises Inc., valued at $359,980 using the latest closing price.

HORTON OZEY K JR, the Director of Worthington Enterprises Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $74.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HORTON OZEY K JR is holding 39,069 shares at $74,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+14.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Enterprises Inc. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.82. Equity return is now at value 17.94, with 8.51 for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 21.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.