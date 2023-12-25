Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp (TH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) is above average at 5.88x. The 36-month beta value for TH is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TH is $14.00, which is -$2.73 below than the current price. The public float for TH is 33.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.56% of that float. The average trading volume of TH on December 24, 2023 was 786.70K shares.

TH) stock’s latest price update

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 9.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Target Hospitality Corp. is a small-cap stock with a high short interest and a 20.74% decrease in value over the past year. The company has shown year-over-year improvement in various financial metrics, including revenue, bottom-line performance, and cash flow. Target Hospitality’s strong revenue and cash generation from government contracts present a compelling buying opportunity, with potential upside in the coming years.

TH’s Market Performance

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) has seen a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.55% decline in the past month and a -37.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for TH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.21% for TH’s stock, with a -31.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TH Trading at -22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp saw -37.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Kalamaras Eric, who sale 2,456 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kalamaras Eric now owns 30,480 shares of Target Hospitality Corp, valued at $40,598 using the latest closing price.

Schrenk Troy C., the Chief Commercial Officer of Target Hospitality Corp, sale 4,901 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Schrenk Troy C. is holding 31,323 shares at $80,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.74 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Hospitality Corp stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 35.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 69.20, with 23.48 for asset returns.

Based on Target Hospitality Corp (TH), the company’s capital structure generated 176.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.85. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Target Hospitality Corp (TH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.