Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

The 36-month beta value for RYTM is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RYTM is $47.67, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for RYTM is 51.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.95% of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on December 24, 2023 was 650.50K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RYTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) has jumped by 2.66 compared to previous close of 45.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.79 per share a year ago.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.23% and a quarterly rise of 103.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.76% for RYTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 102.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 47.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +33.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.29. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 59.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Smith Hunter C, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Smith Hunter C now owns 61,406 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Smith Hunter C, the Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,026 shares at $35.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Smith Hunter C is holding 61,406 shares at $246,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -77.52, with -49.89 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.