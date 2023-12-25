Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of N-able Inc (NABL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) is above average at 114.62x. The 36-month beta value for NABL is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NABL is 60.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of NABL on December 24, 2023 was 505.98K shares.

NABL’s Market Performance

N-able Inc (NABL) has experienced a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.93% rise in the past month, and a -1.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for NABL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.87% for NABL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NABL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NABL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NABL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NABL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on January 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NABL Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NABL rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, N-able Inc saw 27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NABL starting from Anastos Peter C, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.13 back on Aug 22. After this action, Anastos Peter C now owns 288,562 shares of N-able Inc, valued at $144,430 using the latest closing price.

Pagliuca John, the President and CEO of N-able Inc, sale 38,894 shares at $13.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Pagliuca John is holding 1,307,144 shares at $514,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NABL

Equity return is now at value 3.32, with 1.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, N-able Inc (NABL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.